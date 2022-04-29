U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing a warning about wildfires

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – When we think of natural disasters in Mississippi, floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes usually come to mind.

But a high-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing a warning about wildfires.

Doctor Homer Wilkes, the Undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment, was at Mississippi State today talking with researchers and professors about climate change.

Even though wildfires aren’t as common here as they are in Western states, Wilkes says that the fires and the droughts that have led to them share a common cause, and Mississippi would do well to begin preparing early.

“Wildfires that are taking place is all part and result of climate change because climate change is impacting the drought, flood conditions, the hurricanes, you name it. So, it is an important fact, and we must address it now,” said Dr. Homer Wilkes, USDA UnderSecretary.

Wilkes says that the Forestry Service needs to add about 2 thousand firefighters, as soon as possible, to meet its needs.