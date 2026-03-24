U.S. expected to deploy troops from 82nd Airborne to Middle East for Iran war

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that the Pentagon is expected to send parts of the 82nd Airborne division to the Middle East as the Iran war extends into its fourth week, according to two sources.

A command element and some ground forces are expected to be part of the deployment, according to a source familiar with the planning.

CBS News reported last week that the U.S. was preparing to make the deployment, and that senior military commanders had submitted specific requests aimed at preparing for the use of ground troops in the Iran conflict.

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