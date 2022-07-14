U.S. health and human services unveil suicide and crisis prevention lifeline

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The need for mental health services continues to grow across the country.

White House officials are rolling out a new hotline citizens can call for help.

Help is just a call away…

In a crisis, people can call the new three-digit phone number and get quick access to they can depend on.

” It’s always been a great need in the community and nation-wide,” said Veronica Harrison with Community Counseling Services.

On Thursday, senior officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the substance abuse and mental health administration discussed the transition of the 10-digit national suicide prevention lifeline to the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

” Too many people are experiencing suicidal crises or mental distress without the support or care that they need. Our vision is that 988 will be a universal entry point so that no matter where you live you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help,” said Rachel Pryor with Human and Health Services.

Here at home, Veronica Harrison with Community Counseling in Columbus tells WCBI she receives hundreds calls weekly.

” The 988 number in Mississippi will go to one of our contact houses. One is in Jackson which is the crisis helpline that is down there. Our crisis helpline is located here in Lowndes County. They are our contact here in Lowndes County,” said Harrison.

From June 2021 to June 2022, the lifeline was able to answer 17,000 more calls, 37,000 more chats, and 3,000 more texts.

” The Biden-Harris administration commitment to addressing the mental health crisis in America. We’ve invested unprecedented federal resources in scaling up to support the transition,” said Pryor.

“Nothing stops the need. We have so many vast services to provide to our community. We have all these services and what we’re doing right now is to make sure they know what we have,” said Harrison.

The transition to the new 988 lifeline will begin July 16th.