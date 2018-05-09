U.S. officials planning for Trump-Kim Jong Un summit to happen in Singapore

U.S. officials are now planning for the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to happen in Singapore, sources tell CBS News.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he will announce the location of the meeting “within three days.” The news comes as the nation awaits three U.S. citizens who were detained in North Korea to land at Andrews Air Force Base early Thursday morning. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea this week to bring them home.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home,” the three men said in a joint statement provided through the State Department. “We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world.”

CBS News had previously reported Singapore and Mongolia were the top two sites under consideration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.