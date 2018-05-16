U.S. states with the most active volcanoes

Twelve states in the U.S. have active volcanoes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s data. Here’s the list, from the fewest to the most volcanoes.

Volcanoes don’t always come in the form of mountains. Scientists also look at volcanic fields across the West where lava flows have been found, including in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, where a “supervolcano” could at some point rumble to life. The USGS registers the national park (seen here) as one of the sites it monitors for volcanic activity.