U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on MS voting laws

MISSISSIPPI, (WCBI) – The U.S. Supreme Court is taking zero action on Mississippi’s voting laws.

A group of people who completed their criminal sentences filed a lawsuit seeking the right to vote again.

Mississippi law allows the removal of voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies, including nonviolent crimes.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals previously ruled that state laws do not constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

It also said state legislators must change the law.

Supreme Court Justices turned away an appeal on that ruling without comment.

