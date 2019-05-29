The opening match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup is less than two weeks away and the final squad lists for each of the 24 teams participating have officially been announced.

Team USA, who enters the tournament as defending champs, will bring plenty of experienced players to France. Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are half of the eight players on the U.S. roster with at least 100 caps, a term to describe how many international matches a player has appeared in.

- Advertisement -

The American team’s experience is a big reason why they’re listed as the favorite at 2-1 to win. If they can win yet again, it will be the team’s fourth title in its last eight tournaments. However, the Americans will be challenged by a number of teams like France, Germany and England looking to knock them off their throne.

David Sumpter’s Soccerbot, a CBS Sportsline exclusive, model reads current odds and performance data then calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks.

Team USA celebrates after a goal against Brazil on March 05, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. ME / Getty

It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and predicted France defeating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

This year, Sumpter is eyeing five teams that would carry handsome payouts, and their odds go all the way up to 100-to-1.

Sumpter loves England at 7-1 odds. The club has won eight of its last 10 matches and has proven to be a sound defensive squad ahead of the tournament. The Three Lionesses have kept a clean sheet in two of their last four games and have allowed one goal or less in 11 of their last 12.

England also boasts a prolific attack, having scored two or more goals in nine of its last 10 games. They will begin their 2019 campaign against Scotland before finishing the group stage with games against Argentina and Japan, who won the 2011 Women’s World Cup.

Another team is targeting: Brazil, a 20-1 long shot to win the Women’s World Cup 2019. The Brazilians have a tough draw with Australia, Italy and Jamaica, but they’re still 6-5 to advance past the group stage.

To qualify for the tournament, Brazil won this year’s Copa America Femenina tournament, scoring 31 goals while only conceding two goals across seven wins. Brazil has one of the most experienced players in the entire tournament, as Marta, the six-time world player of the year, makes her fifth World Cup appearance.

Sumpter also suggests avoiding teams like USA, Japan and Sweden.

Check out the odds for the Women’s World Cup below and then visit SportsLine to see more of Sumpter’s picks and analysis for the tournament.

Women’s’ World Cup odds by country