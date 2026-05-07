U.S. trade court rules against Trump’s 10% tariffs

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(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, a U.S. trade court on Thursday ruled that President Trump’s latest round of global 10% tariffs are invalid.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of judges in the U.S. Court of International Trade sided with 24 states and a small group of businesses who filed a lawsuit in March challenging the legality of the Trump administration’s tax on most imports.

Those new tariffs were put in place in February, days after the Supreme Court struck down Mr. Trump’s previous round of sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs first issued in April 2025 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the IEEPA does not give Mr. Trump the authority to impose tariffs.

Following that Supreme Court decision, the White House put in place new tariffs using Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, a legal provision that allows the president to impose tariffs for 150 days.

In its 88-page ruling Thursday, the U.S. Court of International Trade described the tariffs as “unlawful,” and noted that they had brought on “economic harm.”

“Defendants do not explain why they should be permitted to continue the unlawful collection of Section 122 duties from Importer Plaintiffs for the duration of the imposition of such duties,” the judges ruled.

The panel ruled that the Trump administration must implement the order within five days. It also ruled that the White House must issue refunds plus interest for all tariffs paid by businesses.

CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment on the ruling.

The Trump administration is also expected to begin issuing refunds this month to businesses that paid duties under the IEEPA tariffs.

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