UCSO needs public’s help in locating missing teen

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Mackenzie Milam.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s office made a post with her description.

Mackenzie is a white female.

She is 5’2 and weighs around 130lbs.

Milam has light brown hair and brown eyes.

She possibly has a nose piercing.

She also has braces on her teeth.

She has an approximately quarter-size birthmark on her right arm at the elbow on the inner side of her arm.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says she was last seen on Nov. 28th around 10 p.m. on County Road 197.

If you have any information contact Union County Sheriff’s Office at (662)534-1941 or call 911.

