UM Reaches Record Enrollment for Third Straight Year

OXFORD, Miss. – Sources from a University of Mississippi Press Release say that for the third consecutive year, the University of Mississippi has set a record for total enrollment, reflecting the nationwide demand for the university’s academic programs and the institution’s unwavering commitment to student success.

This fall, the state’s flagship university welcomed 28,405 students across its seven campuses, marking five straight years of total enrollment growth, and fueled by a 5.2% growth at the Oxford and regional campuses.

“The University of Mississippi continues its upward trajectory as students choose our institution for exceptional academics, a vibrant campus culture and life-changing opportunities,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “It is an exciting time as we focus on investing in our campus facilities and students, which bolsters our national brand.

“Our growth is a testament to the strength of an Ole Miss education, as well as to our deeply committed faculty who empower our students to become the next generation of leaders.”

This fall’s freshman class includes 5,464 students, the largest incoming freshman class in Mississippi this fall. Representing all 82 Mississippi counties, all 50 U.S. States and 93 countries, this is the second largest freshman class in university history. The class enters Ole Miss with a strong academic record, earning an average GPA of 3.58.

Ensuring student success is a priority for the university. This year, 86.6% of first-time, freshmen returned for their sophomore year. This marks five straight years with a retention rate of over 85%, which is higher than the national average.

Successful retention leads to stronger graduation rates. The university has record-setting six and four-year graduation rates of 71.7% and 61.8%, respectively, which are tops in Mississippi and are above the national average.

Committed to training future Mississippi doctors, nurses, dentists and other health care professionals, the University of Mississippi Medical Center has 3,183 students, residents and fellows in this year’s incoming class. To expand its capacity to fulfill that vision, UMMC expanded its presence in Oxford, including renovated classrooms and labs for the School of Nursing at the South Oxford Center, with more room for growth.

“We are experiencing increased demand for our health professions degree programs, with record enrollment,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC vice chancellor for health affairs. “These are strong indicators that interest is high from people who want to start a health care career or expand their current knowledge or capabilities and who want to learn or train from UMMC, the state’s only academic medical center with a proven history of dedicated and compassionate graduates who go on to successful careers.

“The futures for medical and dental care, health science education and biomedical and population health research in Mississippi are bright.”

Bolstering graduate studies and helping more students pursue advanced degrees is a key initiative for the university. To accomplish this, administrators are developing graduate programs in emerging and interdisciplinary fields such as sports and recreation administration, space law, and dietary supplements and medical cannabis.

This year, Graduate School enrollment increased 2.7% from last year with 2,392 students.

“Sustained high retention rates and record graduation rates show that our students are successful here and are achieving their academic goals,” said Noel Wilkin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Our faculty and staff work tirelessly to create meaningful educational experiences that prepare students for purposeful lives and careers beyond our campus.”

