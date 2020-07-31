Uncle charged in shooting of Nanih Waiya football player

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Nanih Waiya football player is hospitalized after a shooting Friday afternoon.

The alleged gunman, the teen’s uncle, 38-year-old Frederick Nunn, according to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s charged with Aggravated Assault.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says the teen was shot four or five times and flown to UMMC in Jackson.

The shooting happened at Highway 397 around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Both Kemper and Winston County deputies responded to the call, but the shooting happened on the Kemper County side and they’re the lead agency on the investigation.

Sheriff Moore says the teen was in critical condition.