UNCORKED: Celebrating wines made by women

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- March is a very big month for women. We’re celebrating Women’s History Month and March 8th is International Women’s Day. The following wines are wines made by women. The entire month of March at Restaurant Tyler, the wine selection will focus on wines made by women.

Veuve Clicquot- Madame Clicquot improved techniques that were being used to produce champagne. She created what’s known as the riddling system which helped produces make champagne faster. She took over the winery after her husband passed away becoming one of the first business women of her time and one of the richest women.

Maysara and Oregon Sparkling Pino Noir Rose out of McMinnville. The family came to the U.S. from Iran on motorcycles. Flora, the mother, was 8 months pregnant. Their daughter Tamina is now the wine maker.

CMS Cabernet Sauvignon made by Sarah Hedges, Hedges Family Wine in Washington State. Their wines are made bio-dynamically. Sarah became the winemaker after her parents.