UNCORKED: Southern sandwiches & wine pairings

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- When you think of a classic southern sandwich, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For Restaurant Tyler’s Bobbie Burgess, it’s a banana and mayonnaise sandwich. At first, Scott’s reaction was ew…but then he gave it try.

Fried Bologna Sandwich is good paired with Italian Sparkling wine. We paired this with Cleo Chiarli Lambrusco di Sorbara. It helps cut through all of the flavors of the bologna and mayo.

Pimento & Cheese Sandwich. Paired with Clos du Bourg Demi-sec Vouvray, a Chenin Blanc from France. This wine is also a good match for a banana mayo sandwich. Pimento actually comes from Spain. The reason it became so popular in the south, even though it originally originated in New York, they started doing domestic pimentos in Georgia. So this is actually the sandwich served at The Master’s golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Tomato & mayo sandwich…paired with a rose.