UNCORKED: Sparkling Summer Sippers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s hot in Mississippi so we’re going to sip in the ‘Sip. From bubbles, sparkling wines, and chardonnay, there’s something out there for everyone.

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc. This one is 100% chardonnay from California. It’s the closest style of chardonnay that can be bought in the United States that compares to actual champagne. (Remember champagne can only come from Champagne, France.)

Tissot Bugey. An extra dry rose from France made from Gamay. But just sweet enough to taste the fruits.

Lambrusco di Sorbara. There are 11 varietals of Lambrusco. This one from Italy is more floral and dry in style.

Brachetto d’Acqui. This sweet, sparkling red is from Piedmont, Italy. This one will pair well with a day at the pool.