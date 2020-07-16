UNCORKED: Sparkling Summer Sippers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s hot in Mississippi so we’re going to sip in the ‘Sip. From bubbles, sparkling wines, and chardonnay, there’s something out there for everyone.
- Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc. This one is 100% chardonnay from California. It’s the closest style of chardonnay that can be bought in the United States that compares to actual champagne. (Remember champagne can only come from Champagne, France.)
- Tissot Bugey. An extra dry rose from France made from Gamay. But just sweet enough to taste the fruits.
- Lambrusco di Sorbara. There are 11 varietals of Lambrusco. This one from Italy is more floral and dry in style.
- Brachetto d’Acqui. This sweet, sparkling red is from Piedmont, Italy. This one will pair well with a day at the pool.