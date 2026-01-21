UNC’s ‘Carolina North’ campus expansion is going forward amid question on future of basketball arena

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Sources from Associated Press say North Carolina is going forward with long-discussed plans to develop an off-campus expansion for academic, research, residential, and mixed-use retail projects. It’s too soon to say whether that will also include a new arena for the university’s tradition-rich men’s basketball program.

Chancellor Lee Roberts discussed the Carolina North project during Wednesday morning’s meeting of UNC’s Board of Trustees. The focus is a roughly 230-acre footprint about 2 miles north of campus in Chapel Hill.

Roberts pointed to needs for expansion amid increasing demand for STEM (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) degrees and affordable housing options as well as a state population projection that North Carolina will grow to seventh nationally by the early 2030s. Roberts has previously stated a target of increasing enrollment by 5,000 students over the next decade.

“Carolina North represents both an opportunity and, I would argue, an obligation,” Roberts said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Most universities would give anything to have that kind of developable land this close to campus and with so much infrastructure ready in place. … We just feel really fortunate that we have this opportunity. But shame on us if we don’t use it to serve the people of the state.”

A trustee committee approved $8 million for advance planning work on Carolina North on Wednesday. The school plans to break ground in 2027 at the site of the former Horace Williams Airport, coming nearly two decades after the 2008 financial crisis derailed previous Carolina North development plans.

This time, though, it comes amid a separate multiyear discussion about the future of the Smith Center, which marked 40 years this week as home to the Tar Heels men’s basketball program at the southern end of campus. The school has been reviewing options from renovating the building named for late Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith to building an arena with state-of-the-art amenities, possibly off-campus.

That latter option has proven divisive, with retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams and former program great Tyler Hansbrough recording video messages backing renovation efforts at the Smith Center.

In his video, Williams recalled his time as an assistant to Smith and his mentor wanting the basketball arena to remain on campus.

“That was his wish, there’s no question,” Williams said, adding later: “And I hope that’s where we stay forever.”

Roberts told the AP that “there’s no perfect option” for the arena question.

“We think Carolina North could be a good option,” Roberts said. “What’s not an option is the status quo. So we’re going to have to invest significant capital in the basketball arena no matter what.”

As an example, Roberts said a “Band-Aid approach” to Smith Center renovations would include $80 million to $100 million to replace the roof, improve restrooms and concessions areas, and ensure compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. And that comes at a time with athletic departments facing pressure to generate money in the revenue-sharing era with schools cleared to pay athletes directly.

Roberts said UNC will soon announce advisory groups seeking feedback on the arena question, noting: “Obviously a tremendous amount of passion around Carolina Basketball. That’s a good thing.”

“We’re going to talk to as many people as we can, get as much input as we can, and make the best decision we possibly can for the future of Carolina Basketball,” he said. “But we’re going to build up Carolina North regardless.”

