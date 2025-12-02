Union Co. school establishes nonprofit to help special projects and needed improvements
East Union Foundation for Excellence allows individuals and businesses to donate to the school
ELLISTOWN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like all schools, the East Union Attendance Center has a list of items needing upgrades or improvements.
“Anything from classroom improvements, grants, facility improvements, academic resources,” said Lee Bruce, vice chairman of the East Union Foundation for Excellence.
But it all comes with a price tag. And while the Union County School District has supported the school, former East Union Attendance Center Principal Lee Bruce says alumni and other supporters have found a way for the community to make tax-deductible donations to improvements or initiatives that go beyond the regular school budget.
“The East Union Foundation for Excellence, we partnered with The CREATE Foundation to set up a non-profit, which will allow people to donate, and businesses to donate. We have had strong support from the Booster Club and PTO. This will help those fundraising efforts by giving businesses or individuals tax credits when donations are made,” Bruce said.
Now that the Foundation is set up, board members are asking potential donors to step up and support students and teachers.
“Just to have another avenue to reach out to individuals and businesses and have them donate and put that money toward the school, resources it could provide, the sky is the limit, depending on the amount of donations we receive,” Bruce said.
Some of the most pressing needs are a new playground for the elementary grades, the installation of restrooms at the hitting facility, and a new digital sign for the front of the campus.
Donations can be made at eastunionfoundation.com.