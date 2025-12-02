Union Co. school establishes nonprofit to help special projects and needed improvements

“The East Union Foundation for Excellence, we partnered with The CREATE Foundation to set up a non-profit, which will allow people to donate, and businesses to donate. We have had strong support from the Booster Club and PTO. This will help those fundraising efforts by giving businesses or individuals tax credits when donations are made,” Bruce said.

Now that the Foundation is set up, board members are asking potential donors to step up and support students and teachers.

“Just to have another avenue to reach out to individuals and businesses and have them donate and put that money toward the school, resources it could provide, the sky is the limit, depending on the amount of donations we receive,” Bruce said.

Some of the most pressing needs are a new playground for the elementary grades, the installation of restrooms at the hitting facility, and a new digital sign for the front of the campus.