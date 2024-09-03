United Campus workers hosted labor day picnic for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Communication Workers of America, and United Campus Workers, are making sure the history of Labor Day is not forgotten with a picnic.

“What is it that organized Labor got us, it got us holidays so that we can spend time without families, it got us weekends so that we can enjoy time with our kids, kids can come and enjoy a craft table because we are not stuck at work, working 12-hour days,” said Josh Dohmen, Treasurer of United Campus Workers.

The Picnic offered a table that allowed people to be able to register to vote, and a professor from Mississippi State spoke about the history of Labor Day. United Workers of Mississippi Josh Dohmen, and Zach Dykema said it was a top priority to make sure current workers know and appreciate those who came before them.

“We feel like it is important to not have people forget about all that we have done as labor organizations, like having weekends and taking days off, those are major labor wins, that I think people have maybe kind of forgotten about,” said Dykema.

Those wins allowed events like today to happen.

“If we do not remember the history, then all of those gains will go away. We will lose the benefits that we have, and incrementally over time, people of power will take back the things that we’ve gained,” said Dohmen.

Katie Crider attended the Labor Day Picnic.

“I have two small daughters, and I wanted them to see that it is important to be involved in the community,” said Crider.

She said it was a great way for her children to learn about the history of the holiday

“I personally believe that people should be able to work and earn a good living wage and have good working conditions and good rights. I think that is really important, and I wanted to share that with my kids,” said Crider.

This was the first Labor Day Picnic, and organizers said they plan to make this an annual event.

