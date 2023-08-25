United Way “50K Your way” fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Five people were able to win a bunch of money while a local organization received the support to serve their community.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee held its annual ‘Campaign Kickoff’ event.

The nonprofit has been campaigning for its “50K Your Way” fundraiser.

Winners include Lisa Smith from Columbus, Penny Weaver from Columbus, Phyllis Keys from Columbus, James Daniel from West Point, and Rita Smith from Macon.

Contests had the opportunity to win $10,000 dollars each.