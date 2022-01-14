United Way asks donors to give clothes in good condition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An apartment complex in Columbus caught on fire last week across from Lee park.

Members of the United Way are welcoming the community to donate clothes to the fire victims.

Members ask that anyone who plans on donating to please make sure the clothes are washed and also be sure that the clothes are the appropriate sizes of the people they are donating to.

Executive Director Renee Sanders would like to thank everyone who has donated and what to keep in mind if you plan on donating.

“Don’t stop the donations but we need you to consider that you are bringing sizes that the families can use make sure that you are bringing sizes that the families can use right now house furnishing is not a need right now we got to get them in a home first before we can supply that,” said Sanders.

Donation Information:

Family 1-C (2 Members)

Mom: XL- shirt, 16 Pants, 7W shoe, XL Coat

Son: L – shirt, 36×30 pants, 11 shoe, L Coat (HS students school supplies) Gifts cards to Walmart, Kroger, Old Navy, or TJMaxxFamily 2-C (2 Members)

Wife: M- shirt, 6 Pants, 8 shoes, L Coat, 8 Dress

Husband: 2X- shirt, 36×32 pants, 11 shoes, 2X – Coat

Gifts cards to Walmart, Kroger, Old Navy, or TJMaxx

Family 3-C ( 4 Members)

GMother: 2X shirt, 20 Pants, 7 shoes, 2X Coat,

Son: M shirt, 34×34 pants, 11.5 shoes, L Coat

Daughter: XL shirt, 12 pants, 10 shoes, XL Coat

G son age 11: 12/14 shirt, 18 pants, 5.5 shoes, 12/14 Coat

Gifts cards to Walmart, Kroger, Old Navy, or TJMaxx

Family 4-C ( 5 Members)

Adult Male: XL shirt, 32×32 Pants, 10 shoes, XL Coat

Adult Male: 3X shirt, 44×34 pants, 13 shoes, 2X Coat

Adult Male: XL shirt, 42×32 pants, 10 shoes, 4X Coat

Adult Female: XL shirt, 16/18 pants, 9 shoes, XL Coat

Adult Female: 2X shirt, 16/18 pants, 10 shoes, 2X Coat

Gifts cards to Walmart, Kroger, Old Navy, or TJMaxx

Family 5C (1Member)

Gifts cards to Walmart or Kroger

Family 6C (7 Members)

G Mother: XL (22) shirt, 16 Pants, 11 shoes, 2X Coat

Adult Female: S(7) shirt, 7 tall pants, 10.5 shoes, S (7) Coat

Adult Female: S(9) shirt, 8(Petite) pants, 6 shoes, M(8/10) Coat

Adult Male: L shirt, 32×32 pants, 9 shoes, L Coat

Adult Male: L shirt, 34×32 pants, 12.5 shoes, L Coat

G son age 8: Adult M shirt, 36×29 pants, 7 shoes, Adult M Coat

G son age 2: 24 mo shirt, 24 mo pants, 4/4.5 shoes, 6 Diaper

Gifts cards to Walmart, Kroger, Old Navy, or TJMaxx