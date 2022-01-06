United Way Director gives update on annual giving campaign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to you it works for all of us. It’s one of the former mottos of the United Way, but it still holds true.

Today, the executive director of the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties gave community and business leaders an update on the organization’s annual campaign.

One of the areas of emphasis has been the united for ALICE effort.

ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

It applies to working people who are above the poverty level but fall short of the basic cost of living for their county.

According to United Way Director Renee Sanders, in Lowndes and Noxubee Counties approximately 46 percent of households are either ALICE or below poverty level.

“Here’s the key thing about ALICE: Either you were an ALICE; the listener, you the listener, right now, are an ALICE, or you know an ALICE. So, ALICE impacts us all,” said Sanders.

Sanders reminds United Way donors that the majority of the money they give is used in the local community, and donors can direct which organizations they would like to support.