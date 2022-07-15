United way expands services to more counties in northeast Mississippi

While the need continues to grow, more resources are becoming available.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties is expanding its services to four more counties in the region.

Now, hundreds of folks will call the Columbus location in search of assistance programs in their community.

Mississippi families may find themselves in a place of uncertainty month to month, wondering where their next hot meal will come from or how they will foot the bill for an upcoming payment.

Here in Columbus, Renee Sanders the Executive Director of the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee counties says the organization will also be serving, Oktibbeha, Webster, Winston, and Choctaw counties.

” We got a call from United Way Worldwide. We operate individually and independently of United Way worldwide but they asked us to consider extending our services to cover. We had an unanimous decision by our board that agreed,” said Sanders.

And that means a larger request for assistance…

Sanders said half of Mississippi falls under A.L.I.C.E, which stands for assets limited income constrained and employed.

To help tackle the issue, her team is partnering with other non-profits those areas.

” Our role in that, we’re going to direct you to the right agency. Now we can do a better job of directing individuals that live in Oktibbeha, Winston, Webster, Choctaw area, my job is to find out who are those agencies and I’ll be able to be more effective when those calls come in,” said Sanders.

They’re also developing an outlet for information for local resources.

” We’re working on a website where people will be able to go to a website and if they’re looking for housing here’s the number. If they’re looking for food, here’s the number. That way when those things change, when the hours change we can get the word out a little easier,” said Sanders.

Families in the newly-added service areas can now request assistance.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties name will remain the same.