United Way notices growing demand for resources in the community

United Way is noticing a greater need in the community due to the impact of COVID-19.

Putting food on the table, keeping the lights on — these are some of the new unknowns for many families in our area.

And the United Way is trying to provide them with as many resources as possible.

“Even though we’re in a pandemic we still have needs, those needs are being unmet,” said Executive Director Renee Sanders.

Sanders is the Executive Director for United Way in Lowndes and Noxubee County. She said the agencies involved with the United Way want to help. It’s just a matter of how to do it.

“We’re just kind of sitting with our hands tied when it comes to the donations, the food donations, the volunteers and doing what’s safe and in line with the executive orders,” said Sanders.

Sanders said the last couple of weeks it has been difficult providing most essentials..

Executive Director Candy Cercink of United Way North Central MS said her team is noticing the demand for unmet needs is steadily growing.

“Right now, we have what we call Initial Primary Concerns,” said Cercink. “These are common sense and logic, number one is food. Another area of concern is living expenses and that’s what we call rent and utilities. We’ve established an emergency management fund that individuals, businesses, organizations can support through this.”

That’s why both Sanders and Cercink are making sure families are supplied with what they need throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“We won’t be in this position always, we got to come out at some point. When we come out I want to have funds available. So I’m in my office looking for grants and looking for ways to raise money so that’s once we’re out people can have money to play catch up to get back on their feet,” said Sanders.

“We’ve always addressed everybody’s needs, but it’s an even more conscious effort that everybody is affected by this not a certain sector,” said Cercink.

For information about resources available for assistance or how you can donate please contact your local United Way website.