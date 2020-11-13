United Way of North Central MS hosting food drop off in Starkville

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – The United Way of North Central Mississippi is asking for your help during their annual food drive.

In this time of uncertainty, knowing where your next meal comes from can be a challenge for some.

To help, volunteers are accepting food donations to feed families in the community.

You can drop off non-perishable food item donations at Vowells Marketplace and Kroger in Starkville.

Board members believe this will serve as a great opportunity to put food on hundreds of families tables.

“At the end of November, we hope to redistribute the food out to about 14 pantries here in Starkville and Oktibbeha County and collectively about 24 programs in our four counties. Last year, we collected about 32 tons of food across four counties we hope to meet that again,” said Executive Director Brittany Oliver.

Donations will run from November 14th through November 21st at Vowells Marketplace and Kroger.