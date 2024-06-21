United Way reaches out to stay involved

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – United Way is known for providing financial support to a wide variety of agencies, but the nonprofit also helps with the heavy lifting.

Quan Walker, the Volunteer Director for the United Way of the Golden Triangle Region, spoke to business and community leaders in Columbus today about how they could be more “hands-on”.

Since many of the agencies it serves rely on volunteers to get their work done, the United Way helps recruit and coordinate those willing to work.

Walker says they just finished up a June day of Service helping elderly people with clean-up around their homes.

They always have serving opportunities available, and if you don’t like working by yourself, there’s always strength in numbers.

“Not only students and individuals can apply to volunteer; I also create and find projects for companies, and small groups can go in and help in the community,” said Walker.

The United Way is already working on putting together volunteer teams and projects for the 9-11 Day of Service coming up in September.

If you want to get involved, you can call (662)370-1922.

