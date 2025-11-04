United Way tells givers about more useful ways to donate food

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of families in our area are being affected by the pause of SNAP benefits and changes to federal funding.

But even without the current crisis, food insecurity is a common issue in local communities.

But people are finding ways to help those in need.

Knowing how to help can be essential to making an impact on the issue.

Food insecurity is a year-round issue for many, but the fallout from the government shutdown and a pause on November’s SNAP benefits are making it harder for more people than usual.

Food pantries are striving to help those who need it, but they are also in more need of help from the community.

“A lot of people that are now going to be impacted have never had to go to a food pantry, don’t know where our food pantries are located, nor do they know the times,” Renee Sanders, Executive Director of the United Way of the Golden Triangle Region, said. “People think food pantries are open every day, Monday-Friday, somebody is working there, but they are not.”

SmartAsset reports that about 12% of state residents use SNAP.

And after the news broke about the pause in their benefits, many groups began to mobilize food drives.

Sanders said that as givers, it is essential to find the most purposeful ways to help the community.

“Making sure that your items are things that can be utilized,” Sander said. ” If you are going to buy can goods, it would be best not to get the one that needs a can opener but the pop top ones. So that the individual can just pop the top and use it and not to assume everyone has a can opener, some will, some won’t. You need to make sure that these items have shelf life so that people can actually benefit from them.”

The United Way is encouraging people to donate food items that are multi-use, such as peanut butter, cooking oil, rice, and other non-perishable items.

“If there are other needs that need to be met out there,” Glenda Richardson said. “We are going to make sure that we meet those needs as well. For as long as that money will stretch, we are going to try to make sure we are getting the folks that need it and that’s why we have the application process and there will be screenings.”

You can call your local food pantry and other food programs about more information regarding donations.

