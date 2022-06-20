Unity Park home to two new name plaques highlighting local trailblazers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Unity Park is now home to new name plaques highlighting local trailblazers of the Civil Rights era.

In a Juneteenth celebration, Mrs. Monica Banks and Mr. Clarence Taylor were added to the Unity Wall.

Banks was the first black Chancery Clerk for Oktibbeha County and served the community for more than 20 years.

Taylor fought for our freedom for more than 20 years.

Taylor fought for our freedoms in World War II.

Unity Park Committee Chair Jeanne Marszalek says though it was a hot day the group couldn’t go any longer without honoring these local heroes.

“There Plaques were actually installed around Martin Luther King day because we thought we would have that celebration then. Because of COVID-19, we had to move it but today is that day. We are also celebrating Juneteenth and making it a happy occasion,” said Jeanne Marszalek, Unity Park Committee Chair.

Taylor and Banks are the 9th and 10th honorees added to the list.