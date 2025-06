Universities found to be raising tuition across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Most public universities in Mississippi are raising tuition.

Alcorn State, Delta State, and Mississippi Valley State are the lone institutions not increasing costs.

Jackson State will see the highest hike at 6%. The yearly amount will now be just over 9,200.

Mississippi State and Southern Miss are going up 4%.

Ole Miss is 3.9%, and MUW is 3%.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X