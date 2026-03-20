University of Alabama student James Gracey’s death was likely accidental, Spanish police say

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that police in Barcelona, Spain, said the death of James “Jimmy” Gracey, a University of Alabama student from Illinois who went missing on vacation, was likely an accident.

Gracey’s body was recovered from the water on Somorrostro Beach on Thursday, in front of the nightclub where he was last seen. He was in Spain visiting friends who were studying abroad during his spring break.

He was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Shoko Nightclub, which is in the Villa Olimpica area on Barceloneta Beach. He never returned to the room he was renting with friends, his family said.

Spanish regional police said Friday that he was likely the victim of an accident.

Gracey grew up in Elmhurst, Illinois, and graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep on Chicago’s Near West Side. He was the oldest of five children, and his family still lives in Elmhurst. His father had traveled to Spain after Gracey went missing to help with the search.

His family said they were “heartbroken” after his body was identified, writing in a statement, “Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”

Barcelona’s Mediterranean beaches, which are located within walking distance of the bustling city center, are a main draw, especially for young visitors. The area where Gracey went out is a stretch of beach with several restaurants and nightclubs that are frequented by locals and tourists.

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