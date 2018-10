The University of Maryland is allowing its football coach to return to the field after the death of a player. The school’s board of regents reinstated coach D. J. Durkin on Tuesday against the university president’s recommendation. Durkin was placed on “administrative leave” in August after an ESPN report into allegations of a toxic culture in the UMD football program. The report followed the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair who suffered a heatstroke during a practice.