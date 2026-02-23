University of Mississippi Medical Center clinics to remain closed statewide

JACKSON/GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI – The University of Mississippi Medical Center clinics will remain closed statewide on February 23 through February 24.

According to CBS affiliate WJTV, this comes after UMMC was hit by a cyberattack on February 19.

The hospital’s teams are continuing to respond to the cyberattack and working with federal and state agencies and national experts in cybersecurity.

UMMC officials say phone systems and the ability to receive or send emails remain down or unreliable.

The UMMC Emergency Departments and hospitals in Jackson, Madison County, Grenada, and Holmes County are open and caring for patients.

Officials said they’re working on a solution for patients who need to contact them with routine medical and medication needs.

UMMC has contacted patients receiving ongoing time-sensitive care to arrange treatment.

