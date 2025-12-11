Unofficial results show new Sheriff elected for Noxubee Co.

PHOTO CREDITS MGN ONLINE

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There will be a new sheriff in town in Noxubee County.

The unofficial results show that Tedrick Liddell edged out Interim Sheriff Dontevis Smith in last week’s special election run-off.

Liddell had a nearly 100-vote lead after votes were cast last Tuesday, but the outcome was unclear due to an affidavit and a significant number of absentee ballots that could have changed the lead.

Smith picked up more than 100 of those votes. Liddell took about 40 and came away with the victory.

The coroner’s race was less in doubt. Montrell Rucker led by more than 300 votes after last Tuesday’s polling. Diana Hughes Stevenson picked up some of the absentee and affidavit votes, but so did Rucker. He finished with a 383-vote lead.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.