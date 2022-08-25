Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines.

The list shows the remaining balances due on the dates of each last payment. The fines range from $25 to $400.

If you wait any longer to pay your remaining balance, it could lead to an arrest.

“After you don’t pay your fine, it’s a process we have to take to get a warrant issued for your arrest for the unpaid fine,” said Assitant Police Chief Eddie Hill. “There have been cases where not to collect fines but if we see you in a road block or anywhere in the city limits of Macon, we can make an arrest on you for the warrant.”

Other penalties for unpaid fines include garnishing money from your income taxes.

To pay your fine, call the Macon Police Department at (662) 726-5838.