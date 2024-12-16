Unseasonably mild and humid, rain likely Monday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The first half of the week will feature temperatures well above average along with rain chances. Colder air will return late week and for the weekend, just in time for the official start of winter!

MONDAY: Clouds will linger much of the day with occasional mist or drizzle possible. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s by afternoon with an occasional southerly breeze.

MONDAY NIGHT: Ahead of a weak front, rain is likely to develop into north Mississippi near & after sunset into the evening hours. Some downpours and a few rumbles are possible, most likely between 6 PM and midnight. A few showers could linger past midnight with patchy fog possible toward daybreak.

TUESDAY: Another day of mild & humid weather lies ahead with limited sunshine. Temperatures will again sit in the upper 60s by afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: A stronger front will bring additional rain chances Wednesday afternoon as well as a big swing in temperature. We’ll see highs in the low 70s Wednesday before overnight lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

REST OF WEEK: Gradual clearing is expected late week into the weekend with temperatures struggling to reach the upper 40s by Saturday and Sunday. Freezing temps are expected to return as early as Friday morning for parts of the area.