Unseasonably warm and humid, rain at times this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weather stays quite warm for December this week until some cooler air briefly arrives for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Expect a good deal of cloud cover through the day, perhaps breaking up somewhat in the afternoon as southwesterly breezes kick up to 10-20 mph. Still, rain chances should be less than Monday – just a few showers are expected through the day. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud cover continues, and rain chances could pick up yet again…mainly for areas north of US 82 to the TN state line. Highs may hold in the upper 60s north, but mid to upper 70s are likely south of the GTR.

THURSDAY: This still looks to be the warmest day of the next seven. Ahead of a weak front, highs will soar into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain stays limited through the day, but a few showers are likely overnight as the front passes.

FRIDAY: Behind the front, temperatures won’t change much during the day. Clearing is expected in the afternoon with no rain.

WEEKEND: Thursday night’s front stalls to the south but will retreat north as a warm front through Sat/Sun. This will translate to yet more rain chances each day, but the timing of the rain remains uncertain. Check back in the next few days for more specifics. It will also be cooler as highs drop into the 50s Saturday and near 60° Sunday.