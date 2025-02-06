Unseasonably warm and humid weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will stay in the 70s through Saturday, but a cold front Sunday and a more active pattern next week could bring multiple rounds of rain & potential storms.

THURSDAY: Expect a mostly cloudy sky with some sun along the way as highs reach into the middle and upper 70s by afternoon. While most areas stay dry, a shower or two will be possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A weakening cold front approaching from the north could bring a chance at a few more showers through the overnight, but most areas will stay dry and cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: More of the same! Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a small chance of a passing shower.

WEEKEND: Saturday brings the warmest air of the week as highs approach 80 degrees area-wide! A shallow cold front Sunday will bring a few passing showers to the region and a slight drop in temperature.

NEXT WEEK: Potentially active! While uncertainty remains high, we still see the chance for several weather systems to affect the area w/multiple rounds of rain and storms. Stay tuned for updates!