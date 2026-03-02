Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are warming up this week, with highs approaching the low-to-mid 80’s by the middle of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A calm night overall, with temperatures only dropping into the low-50’s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with a mostly calm wind.

MONDAY: The morning will start mild, but temperatures will climb into the upper-70’s by the afternoon. Light showers are possible through the day for areas along the MS/TN border, but areas south of I-22 will remain mostly dry. We’ll have a south wind around 5-10 mph with passing clouds.

TUESDAY: Similar to Monday, except most of NE MS and W AL will be dry on Tuesday. Temperatures will once again climb into the upper-70’s, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.