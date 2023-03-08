Unsettled next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A nearly stationary front will bring occasional showers and eventually a few storms to the region Wednesday – Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will slowly increase today as showers develop into northern and central MS by midday and afternoon. Temperatures will vary quite a bit today, ranging from the 50s and 60s in the northeast to potentially 70s/near 80° south of US 82 toward I-20.

THURSDAY: Moisture returns northward ahead of a stronger cold front. As this occurs, occasional & spotty showers are possible through the day. Temperatures will once again range from the 60s to upper 70s. A higher coverage of rain and potential storms is expected to arrive late Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Expect a good chance of rain and embedded storms early in the day along a strong cold front. Rapid clearing is forecast by afternoon, leaving temperatures in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: Briefly chilly weather is on the way Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer weather is on the way Sunday along with another chance for rain and storms. Some storms could become locally strong with gusty wind and hail.

NEXT WEEK: Signs continue to point to even colder air arriving! Highs will likely stay in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, with freeze potential increasing Monday and Tuesday night.