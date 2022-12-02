Unsettled pattern ahead with several rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Milder air is in store the next few days, but several rain chances will accompany it along the way.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds today with highs returning to the lower and middle 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase further this evening, and scattered downpours are likely to develop along an incoming cold front. While a few rumbles are possible, no severe weather is expected.

SATURDAY: Some locally heavy rain could persist into the morning hours, but a passing front will end rain chances by noon and drop temperatures into the afternoon. Late-day temps could be in the 40s to low 50s after starting in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Clouds linger with chillier air in place. Highs will only manage the upper 40s, and scattered light rain is possible in the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather continues most of the week. This will translate to daily rain chances, with the highest rain chance on Tuesday at this point. Warmer air is likely by mid-week as well, with highs topping out in the 70s.