Unsettled, rainy weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More rounds of rain are on the way, but drier and cooler weather finally returns Sunday.

THURSDAY: Expect periods of rain and occasional storms through the day, finally tapering late-day into the evening hours. An additional 1-3″ of rain are likely, which could cause additional flooding and ultimately additional river flooding in the coming days. Finally, an isolated stronger storm is not out of the question as well with higher wind gust potential.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Most of the rain will be out, but damp and cool weather will likely lead to more fog development overnight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: A fairly quiet day overall! Clouds stick around with highs in the 60s, but not much rain (if any) is expected during the day.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain and storms are likely early in the day (actually beginning late Friday). An additional 1-2″ of rain are possible with Saturday morning’s rain. By afternoon, dry weather finally settles into the region.

SUNDAY: Clouds linger much of the day, limiting high temperatures into the lower 50s.