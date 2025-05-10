Unsettled weather for Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An upper low spinning across the Southeast will continue to bring rain chances over the next several days. Then, heat and humidity build toward the end of next week.

OVERNIGHT: Expect a cloudy sky with lows in the low 60s and a few passing showers.

MOTHER’S DAY: While the day won’t be a washout, the weather will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. The morning will bring a few scattered showers, but the attention will be on the afternoon & evening and heavier rain potential. Showers and storms should become more numerous after 3 PM and last into the evening. A couple storms could reach severe limits, and some flooding could occur if storms train over the same area.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will bring scattered to numerous showers across the region, but this should be the last day with widespread rain chances. Rain coverage will decrease somewhat Tuesday, though scattered showers will continue. Wednesday will bring some transition from wet to hot – by Thursday and Friday, we’re expecting highs to easily reach the 87-90 degree range with higher heat indices…get ready for another summer preview!