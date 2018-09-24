Unsettled Weather Staying Put

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will linger through the evening but they’ll become less numerous during the night. Look for lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Another day with scattered showers and storms is on tap. Daytime highs are going to be in the mid 80s. The chance of rain is 40%.

WEDNESDAY: A weak cold front will push across the area and that means more showers and storms. The chance of rain is 50%. Highs may only top out in the low 80s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Rain chances lower to 20-30% as some slightly dry air tries to move into north MS & AL. True fall-like weather will have to wait a while longer. We’re still looking at highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: A 30% chance of showers and storms continues. Seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s are set to stick around.

