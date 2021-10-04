Unsettled weather to start the work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: After on/off rain and storms Sunday, rain chances remain isolated Monday before picking up again Tuesday and Wednesday.

MONDAY: Dense fog should clear up after 9 AM, but partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions will continue much of the day with daytime highs near 80 degrees. After a soggy Sunday at times, any showers today should remain widely spaced.

TUESDAY: After a lull in the rain Monday, showers and thunderstorms will once again become likely during the day. Some of this activity could be locally heavy, and some of the storms could become strong with gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms stay likely with highs in the upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: Conditions begin to quiet down and dry out by Thursday and Friday. Mornings remain comfortable, but the days will get warm again with highs in the lower 80s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s!