Unsettled week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a pleasant weekend with plenty of sunshine, cloud coverage and rain chances are back into the forecast for this upcoming week. Showers and storms will begin Sunday night and last through Tuesday before we see a small break on Wednesday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We will be ending our Mother’s Day with heavy cloudy coverage and rain showers happening late tonight and into the overnight hours Monday. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 60s, keeping a cloudy sky. Tonight is only the preview for the wet week ahead!

MONDAY: Wet weather to start the beginning of our work week. Scattered rain and storms look to be present most of the day Monday and lasting through Monday night. Rain totals are looking to be between one to one and a half inches. We will be below average tomorrow as well, only reaching the mid 70s for our afternoon highs due to increased cloud coverage. Winds could be a bit breezy too with winds out of the southeast at 10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. We will cool down to the low 60s for Monday night, keeping the clouds and scattered rain with storms.

LOOKING AHEAD: Unsettled weather is around for the rest of the work week. Scattered rain and storms stick around for Tuesday, and it looks like we will get small break in the rain Wednesday and most of the day Thursday. Isolated rain chances and warm weather return for the weekend.