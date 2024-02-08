Unsettled weekend pattern ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After several nice weather days, clouds build in Thursday & Friday w/small rain chances. Widespread rain still looks likely for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Clouds slowly increase through the day, but highs should still reach the middle 60s thanks to persistent southerly breezes of up to 15-20 mph at times.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with spotty rain & rumbles possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered rain is possible, but there should be plenty of dry time mixed in as well. Highs should be closer to 70 degrees despite cloud covers, and it will feel noticeably more humid than recent days.

WEEKEND: Saturday still looks to bring near washout weather – rain is likely much of the day, heavy at times. We’ll catch a brief break Sunday morning, but more rain moves in Sunday afternoon & evening. Rain amounts up to 3″ over the weekend appear likely, and this could cause some nuisance or minor river flooding given recent heavy rains.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers stay likely Monday, but we’ll finally get a chance to dry out by next Tuesday and Wednesday.