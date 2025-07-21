UOM Football player dies after a shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCBI) – A football player for the University of Mississippi has died in a shooting over the weekend.

CBS affiliate, WREG, reports the incident happened Saturday night, July 20.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, five people were shot, and 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana, died. Adams was a freshman and a football player at Ole Miss.

The University of Mississippi released a statement on Adams, saying, “We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee. While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Deputies are still looking for a suspect in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

