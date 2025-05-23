Upcoming Columbus mayoral forum now moved to MUW campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The upcoming Columbus mayoral forum is changing locations.

It will now be held at Mississippi University for Women’s Nissan Auditorium on Tuesday, May 27.

The Commercial Dispatch hosting the event said the venue change was necessary because of HVAC issues at the Lyceum at Lee.

All three mayoral candidates, Stephen Jones, Darren Leach, and Bill Strauss, have agreed to attend the event.

So far, more than 300 tickets have been reserved for the forum.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.