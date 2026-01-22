UPDATE: 2 People dead after a collision in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Two people are dead after a two-car collision in Lowndes County this morning.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant tells WCBI that around 11:00 am a car traveling west on Highway 12 near Harris Road collided with an eastbound car.

16-year-old Braylan Dale, a passenger in the westbound car, died at the scene.

Dale was a Freshman at Columbus High School.

The driver of the eastbound car, 32-year-old Breman Shea Woolbright, was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The accident is still under investigation.

