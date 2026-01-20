UPDATE: 3 people charged after a weekend Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people, including a 16-year-old, now face charges in connection with a weekend shooting in Starkville.

Jakobe George of Sturgis, who turned himself in on Monday, now faces a charge of Attempted Murder. Shana Ferguson, also of Sturgis, is being charged with Accessory After the Fact to Attempted Murder.

16-year-old Demarion Brand has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

The shooting happened Sunday at the Sonic Drive-in on Highway 12 in Starkville.

Police said Brand and George knew each other prior to the incident, and that they were involved in an altercation that escalated to gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was damaged.

The investigation is still open, and Starkville Police ask anyone with information to call them or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

