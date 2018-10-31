UPDATE: Child critically injured waiting to board bus

PRATTS ( WCBI) – A Baldwyn student is critically injured in a morning bus stop accident.

The 9 year old boy was on Highway 370 in Pratts when he was hit as he prepared to board the bus stopped in front of his house. State troopers say the driver who hit the child stayed at the scene and has been questioned by the MHP Crash Investigation squad. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

The youngster has been flown to Le Bonheur Medical Center in Memphis for treatment of what are being described as life threatening injuries.