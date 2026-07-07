UPDATE: County Coroner confirms body found near Horn Island identified as Nolan Wells

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – We bring you an update to a missing teen’s case in Jackson County on the coast.

County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. confirms that the body found near Horn Island Monday has been identified as 18-year -old Nolan Wells.

According to WCBI’s sister station, WXXV, in Gulfport, the coroner says they used dental records to positively identify the body as Nolan’s.

Nolan was reported missing on Saturday, July 4, around 3 pm on the island.

Multiple agencies, including local law enforcement, the Cajun Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Gulf Islands National Seashore, joined volunteers in an extensive search effort.

After nearly two days of searching, crews made a discovery, bringing the search to an end.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Nolan Wells.

The family of Nolan has hired notable civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them as the investigation into the teen’s death continues.

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